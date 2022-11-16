StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.