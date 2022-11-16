StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

