StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %
BLCM stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.