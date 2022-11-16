StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $12.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %
CLRB stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
