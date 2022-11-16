StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $12.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

CLRB stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.