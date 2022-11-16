StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Price Performance

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 million, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.41.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 366.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PCTEL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

