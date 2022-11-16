StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 million, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 366.73%.
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
