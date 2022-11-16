StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
PROV stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.45.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.