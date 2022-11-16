StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.