StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

