StockNews.com Upgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

GD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.39.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

