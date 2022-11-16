SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

