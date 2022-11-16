Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.78. Super Group shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.
Super Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
See Also
