Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,200 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $45,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,354,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.