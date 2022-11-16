Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,900 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $53,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after buying an additional 228,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

