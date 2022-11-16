Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $48,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $374.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.38.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

