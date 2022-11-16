Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,032,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $45,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 192,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 133,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,903,000 after purchasing an additional 491,101 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TU opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

