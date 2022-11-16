Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Tyler Technologies worth $59,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $337.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,401. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.