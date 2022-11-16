Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Howmet Aerospace worth $51,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

