Swiss National Bank Has $42.43 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $42,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $276.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

