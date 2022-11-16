Swiss National Bank Has $45.68 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Snap-on worth $45,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $236.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

