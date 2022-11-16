Swiss National Bank Has $50.93 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,869 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,757,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after buying an additional 2,073,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 82.5% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

