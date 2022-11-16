Swiss National Bank Has $56.63 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $56,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.