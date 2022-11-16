Swiss National Bank Has $56.63 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $56,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

