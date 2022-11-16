Swiss National Bank Has $58.32 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $58,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

LDOS opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $3,195,269. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

