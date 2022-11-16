Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $48,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $421.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $784.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

