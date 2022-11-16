Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Okta worth $58,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.72.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

