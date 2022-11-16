Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $45,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Open Text by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 108,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,649,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,103,000 after purchasing an additional 317,857 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Open Text by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,224 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 162.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 1.5 %

OTEX opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.