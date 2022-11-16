Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $57,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Yum China by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Activity at Yum China
Yum China Price Performance
YUMC stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
