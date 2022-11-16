Swiss National Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $49,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 493.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after buying an additional 333,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

