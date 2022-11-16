Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Boston Properties worth $57,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

