Swiss National Bank Purchases 57,500 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of NiSource worth $51,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %

About NiSource

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

