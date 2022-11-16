Swiss National Bank Purchases 71,200 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Bill.com worth $44,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 35.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $345.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.47.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,642 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

