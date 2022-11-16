Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $46,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Shares of CRL opened at $250.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $397.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

