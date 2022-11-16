Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of GoDaddy worth $50,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

