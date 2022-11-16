Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Cloudflare worth $47,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,804 shares of company stock valued at $21,702,823. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

