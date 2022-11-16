Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $57,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LI stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LI. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

