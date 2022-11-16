Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Henry Schein worth $45,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 92.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 333,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,660,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0 %

HSIC opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

