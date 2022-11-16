Swiss National Bank Sells 18,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.47% of PulteGroup worth $42,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.6 %

PHM stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

