Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Celanese worth $55,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

