Swiss National Bank Sells 33,112 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Imperial Oil worth $49,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

IMO stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

