Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of Qorvo worth $44,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

QRVO stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

