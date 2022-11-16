Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.