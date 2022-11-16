Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.20.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.