T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider William J. Stromberg Sells 10,000 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $217.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.