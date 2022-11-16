TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 6.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 21,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,598,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
