TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 6.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 21,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,598,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $48,979,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,018 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,586 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

