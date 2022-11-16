TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,117 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of TDCX worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,279,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TDCX by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TDCX by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 411,521 shares during the period. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TDCX Stock Up 1.6 %
TDCX stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. TDCX Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
