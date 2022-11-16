Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:THC opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.