Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after acquiring an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after buying an additional 615,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.