The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Citigroup raised their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.