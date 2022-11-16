The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

