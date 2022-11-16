The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.77.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

