THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 59.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.95) price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 100 ($1.18) to GBX 55 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get THG alerts:

THG Trading Down 0.5 %

THG stock opened at 0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.59. THG has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.76.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.