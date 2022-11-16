Thomas E. Chorman Sells 1,425 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 361.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

