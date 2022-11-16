Thomas E. Chorman Sells 1,425 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Standex International Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.16.
Standex International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.
Institutional Trading of Standex International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
Further Reading
