Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $7.77. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3,111 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 14.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

