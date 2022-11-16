Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $7.77. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3,111 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.72.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 14.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

